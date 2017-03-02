n of the Senate to the continued detention Kanu and Dasuki despite court orders asking the Federal Government to free them.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, had opposed Ohuabunwa’s motion to free Kanu and Dasuki, on the ground that it was out of order for Ohuabunwa to introduce the motion especially when it had nothing to do with the debate on the appearance of Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali in uniform.



Ohuabunwa asked the Senate to prevail on the Attorney General of the Federation to advice President Muhammadu Buhari to free both Kanu and Dasuki the same way he(Malami) advised the Customs boss to ignore Senate invitation.



The Abia North senator told journalists in Abuja that the continued detention of the IPOB leader and the former NSA despite court orders asking the Federal Government to free them was a gross violation of the fundamental human rights of the duo .



He said that some concerned senators who he is privileged to lead have decided to join other Nigerian leaders in asking for the release of Kanu and Dasuki.



Ohuabunwa said ” I still stand by my prayers last week on the floor of the Senate that the Attorney General of the Federation should advice the president to release Kanu and Dasuki the same way he advised the Customs boss to ignore Senate invitation on the ground that the matter was in court”

He said that the continued detention of Kanu and Dasuki amounted to disobedience of court orders.



Ohuabunwa said that he was already discussing the matter with some senators to formally draw the attention of the Senate to the long detention of the duo.



“We should have respect for rule of law and I support the call for the immediate release of Kanu and Dasuki.”

