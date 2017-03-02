Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLS GOWON, CONDOLES HIM ON DEATH OF SISTER
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, March 07, 2017 / comment : 0



President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday commiserated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), over the passing away of his younger sister, Kande Martha Audu.

The President, who called from London, extended his deepest condolences to General Gowon and his family, urging them to take solace in the fact that Mrs. Audu lived a worthy and exemplary life.

"Death is an inevitable end that must come to all mortals, and we must keep praying and working to ensure that we live a life that pleases our Creator and benefits humanity," President Buhari said.

He also prayed that God will comfort the grieving family and grant rest to the soul of Mrs. Audu.

General Gowon, who thanked President Buhari for the commiserations, assured him that he will not relent in praying for the unity and progress of the country, adding that Nigerians are also praying for the President's quick recovery.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú