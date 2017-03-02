Sunrise Daily Co-anchor, Sulaiman Aledeh seems to have left Channels Television.

Sulai as he is fondly called tweeted at the early hours of today "Many thanks to @ChannelsTV and my team @Sunrisedailynow and others. Working with you all was heavenly. Love you all.... no goodbyes but cheers."

Sulai has been a broadcast journalist for over 15years and has presented programmes for Radio and Television like A.M Lagos the flagship breakfast show for Radio Nigeria – making him the station’s most prolific serving presenter.

Apart from his daily show Sunrise Daily, Sulaiman has been seen on Politics Today, State of the Nation and the Station's flagship News at Ten.

He made big headlines with his colleagues covering two major national elections in Nigeria in 2011 and 2015. He was seen in the Special Election studios during the last US Presidential election as well.

Sulaiman is also a voice over professional who has done commercials for Multi-national corporations.

Sulai at Channels Television handled political programmes and also made daily news and current affairs for the station.