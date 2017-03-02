Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » POPULAR NOLLYWOOD ACTOR PRINCE JAMES DIES THREE DAYS BEFORE LEAVING FOR TREATMENT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, March 08, 2017 / comment : 0

Popular Nollywood actor Prince James Uche is dead. He died after a protracted illness that has kept him bedridden for months.. His death was confirmed to CKN News this afternoon by the former President of AGN Segun Arinze.

 The Abia state governor donated N10m while  his wife donated N3m for his treatment in India.. He was expected to depart on the 10th of this month but unfortunately he couldn't make it.

He has been suffering from Kidney related problem for close to five years

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú