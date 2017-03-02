Popular Nollywood actor Prince James Uche is dead. He died after a protracted illness that has kept him bedridden for months.. His death was confirmed to CKN News this afternoon by the former President of AGN Segun Arinze.
The
Abia state governor donated N10m while his wife donated N3m for his treatment in India.. He was expected to depart
on the 10th of this month but unfortunately he couldn't make it.
He has been suffering from Kidney related problem for close to five years
