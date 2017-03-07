The constant vandalism of Pipelines, destruction of oil and gas facilities and illegal oil bunkering in the country is of great concern to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni,. This criminal act is worrisome because of the consequences of economic hardship, damage to public infrastructures, and loss of Government huge investments in the oil sector.





Consequent upon the above, the IGP reorganized and , empowered the Police Task Force on Illegal Petroleum bunkering to decisively tackle these criminals and their collaborators.









CASE I: RECOVERY OF NINE (9) TRAILER TRUCKS LOADED WITH

33,000 LITRES OF ADULTERATED AGO (DIESEL) EACH

EXHIBITS:

i. DAF Truck with Reg No. KZR 742 XA in Police custody Abuja

ii. DAF Truck with Reg No. RBC 366 ZX in Police custody Abuja

iii. DAF Truck with Reg No. LFA 668 XB in Police custody Abuja

iv. DAF Truck with Reg No. LFA 797 XS in Police custody Abuja

v. DAF Truck with Reg No. BGT 286 XA in Police custody Abuja

vi. Mark Truck with Reg No. RSH 711 ZZ in Police custody Warri

vii. DAF Truck with Reg No. MKA 370 XH in Police custody Ugheli

viii. DAF Truck with Reg No. MKA 190 ZB in Police custody Shagamu

ix. IVECO Truck with Reg No. SM 628 XJ in Police custody Warri





Coordinated operations carried out by IGP’s Special Task Force on Petroleum/Illegal Bunkering between 7/3/2017 and 20/3/2017, in Nasarawa, Delta and Ogun States led to the interception and recovery of nine (9) Trailer Trucks loaded with 33,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO (diesel) each, while the drivers abandoned the vehicles and escaped into the bush on sighting the Special Task force Team.





The laboratory analysis carried out by Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) revealed that the products are off specification. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the suspects and their sponsors in order to bring them to justice.





CASE II: ARREST OF TWO SERVING OFFICERS OF NIGERIA SERCURITY AND CIVIL DEFENCE CORPS (NSCDC) FOR DEALING IN SUSPECTED ILLEGALLY REFINED PETROLEUM PRODUCT AGO (DIESEL) WITH A PATROL VAN BELONGING TO NSCDC

SUSPECTS:

i. ASST. SUPT II AGAH OVIE ‘M’

ii. ASST. SUPT II ANGEL KILOSOMEWO S. ‘M’

EXHIBITS:





i. A Mitsubushi Patrol Van belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( in colour of NSCDC)

ii. 350 litres of Suspected Illegally Refined Petroleum Product Ago (Diesel) in Fifteen (15) sacks containing twenty five (25) litres each.





The IGP’S Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering on 07/03/2017 at about 2100hrs while on patrol intercepted a patrol van belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) loaded with Suspected Illegally Refined Petroleum Product AGO (diesel) along Otuasegha area of Yenagoa and arrested the two (2) suspects mentioned above.





The suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting to be personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) attached to Critical Infrastructure Department, Bayelsa State Command, and that the van belongs to their HOD ACC Lawrence Ndubushi. The office of the suspects has been informed and the Police investigation team is awaiting their response to conclude investigation into the case. They will be charged to court on completion of investigation for dealing in suspected illegally refined petroleum products AGO (Diesel) under the petroleum and miscellaneous offences acts.





The IGP is hereby assuring every Nigerian of the renewed commitment of the Force to continue to work assiduously to protect the nation’s oil and gas investments and other critical infrastructures.

CASE: III UNLAWFUL POSESSION OF FIREARMS CONSPIRACY

AND VIOLENCE DURING THE RIVERS STATE SUPPLEMENTARY ELECTION TO THE STATE ASSEMBLY HOUSE AT ETCHE

SUSPECTS:

i. Brigg Dinabo ‘M’ 25years

ii. Harry Omeba ‘M’ 39years

EXHIBITS:

i. Two (2) AK 47 rifles

ii. Three (3) magazines

iii. Twenty four (24) round of live ammunition

iv. Two (2) expended ammunition shell

v. Fifty (50) PDP card/Tags

vi. One (1) Acura Jeep with Reg.No. AFM875FN (Rivers)





On Saturday the 25th February, 2017 during the re-run of the Rivers state legislative election, suspected thugs unleashed violence on voters, shooting indiscriminately and thereby hijacked ballot boxes, in gross violation of the electoral act. In the process the two suspects were identified and arrested by SARS patrol team at Etche, Rivers State.





In the Acura Jeep with Reg No. AFM 875 FN Rivers, recovered in the possession of the two suspects, were two (2) AK 47 rifles, twenty four (24) rounds of live ammunition and two (2) expended ammunition shells, and fifty (50) PDP card/tags. Investigation is being intensified to arrest the following suspects still at large. There are hereby advised to report themselves at the nearest Police Station





i. Samuel Nwanosilla ‘M’ (at large)

ii. Odiane Princewill ‘M’ (at large)