Concerned with kidnappings and other violent crimes in Rivers and other South – Southern States mandated IGP Monitoring Unit to unravel those responsible for the heinous and dastard act and put an end to the menace.













CASE 1: ARREST OF KIDNAP FOR RANSOM SUSPECTS, RESCUE OF VICTIM AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION





SUSPECT:





i. Michael Obi ‘M’ 34 years old native of Boki Town cross Rivers State

ii. Kelechi Ndukwu ‘M’ 30 years old from Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State

iii. Ifeanyi Ezechukwu ‘M’ 28 years

iv. Chinedu Amadi ‘M’ 18 years













EXHIBITS:

i. one (1) locally made Revolver Pistol

ii. Four (4) live ammunition

iii. One (1) expended ammunition

iv. One (1) locally made Pistol

v. Three (3) live cartridges

vi. One expended cartridge

vii. Two hundred thousand naira (#200,000) ransom Money.





2. The operatives of IGP Monitoring Unit carried out raid on a kidnappers hideout at Umuike Allu area of Rivers state on 20/3 2017 about 1230hrs and arrested the above mentioned suspects Michael Obi 34 years and Kelechi Ndukwu 30 years old, and rescued the victim (name with held), a student of Federal University of Technology Owerri, Imo State.





Equally, on 23/3/2017 about 1010hrs, another raid was carried out at Umuanwa community Ikwerre LGA in Rivers State and arrested Ifeanyi Ezechukwu 28 years and Chinedu Amadi 18 years for kidnapping their land Lady and her son who were promptly rescued by the Police team and reunited with their family.





The suspects were identified by the victims and will be charge to court on completion of investigation.









CASE 2: RAIDING OF CULTISTS HIDEOUT









SUSPECTS:

i. John Oteh ‘M’ 25 years

ii. Atochi Oteh ‘M’ 41 years

EXHIBITS:

i. One (1) Military Lar Rifle No. 770786

ii. One (1) locally made double barrel gun

iii. Two (2) locally made single barrel cut-to size guns

iv. One (1) locally made pistol

v. Seven (7) cartridges

vi. One (1) expended cartridge





On 20/3/2017 at about 0500hrs, sequel to the directive of Inspector General of Police on the activities of Cultists in Rivers State and environs , the IGP Monitoring Unit in Rivers State Command working on actionable intelligence with other specialized Technical Units of the Force under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, swooped on the hideout of vicious kidnap for ransom and cultist gang “Iceland Confraternity” Den in Ebitanwo/Rumuakude Communities and arrested two (2) members of the gang and recovered the exhibits listed above from them: They confessed to the crime admitting to the various roles they played in the commission of various armed robberies, kidnappings and other cultist activities linked to them. They will be charged to court on completion of the investigation









The Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good people of Rivers State and other states of the Federation of adequate security and implore them to co-operate with the Police personnel deployed in their localities to serve them better by providing useful and timely information necessary for crime prevention and detection in their areas.



