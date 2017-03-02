POLICE FINALLY RECOVERS BODY OF MEDICAL DOCTOR THAT COMMITTED SUICIDE ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE
This was exclusively disclosed to CKN News this evening by the State Commissioner of Police,Mr Fatai Owoseni.
According to him an intensive search and patrol have resulted in the eventual recovery of the corpse of Dr. Allwel Oji who committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, 19/3/17.
His Driver and brother, Austin Oji positively identified the body. The body was recovered in the Lagoon at CMS area by the Marine Police and has been deposited in the mortuary.
