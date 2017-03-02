The Nigerian Police ,Lagos State Command has finally recovered the body of Dr Allwell Oji who committed suicide on the 3rd Mainland Bridge on Sunday.This was exclusively disclosed to CKN News this evening by the State Commissioner of Police,Mr Fatai Owoseni.According to him an intensive search and patrol have resulted in the eventual recovery of the corpse of Dr. Allwel Oji who committed suicide by jumping into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, 19/3/17.His Driver and brother, Austin Oji positively identified the body. The body was recovered in the Lagoon at CMS area by the Marine Police and has been deposited in the mortuary.