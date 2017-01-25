The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has unraveled those behind the heinous and dastard act and bring them to justice.These are some of the latest arrest





CASE 1: ARREST OF KIDNAP FOR RANSOM SUSPECTS RESPONSIBLE FOR KIDNAP OF ALHAJI ISA OZI SALAMI OFR, FORMER GM PAN, MD NIGERIA PAPER MILLS JEBBA & CHAIRMAN GATEWAY INSURANCE, RESCUE OF THE VICTIM AND RECOVERY OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION





2. Sequel to the Inspector General of Police’s directive on the kidnap of Alh. Isa Ozi Salami OFR, former GM PAN, MD Nigeria Paper Mills Jebba and Chairman Gateway Insurance, the operatives of IGP Intelligence Response team IRT jointly with Anti kidnap Squad of FCT Police Command swung into action and after five (5) days of painstaking and sustained surveillance between 26/3/2017 and 28/3/2017, successfully arrested eleven (11) members gang of vicious kidnappers namely:





(i) Kelvin EMEKA 28yrs overall gang leader, native of Owgu LGA Enugu Who was earlier Charged to Gwagwalada High Court in October 2016 with 3 Others for Kidnapping and Armed Robbery After kidnapping one Miss [name withheld] and Several Others in Abuja. This suspect and his gang members were released by the Court on 8/12/16 less than 8 weeks after been Charged for Kidnapping and Armed Robbery.





(ii) Ndubisi Prince Ozor 31yrs, 2ic of the Gang, Native of Isukwato LGA Abia State, He was also charged to Court for Armed Robbery November 2016 and Was Released on by Court on 25/1/17.





(iii) Abdulrasheed Maigari 35yrs native of Donga LGA Area Taraba State a 2006 Political Science graduate of Bayero University Kano, recruited into DSS as a Graduate Officer in September 2011 and was Dismissed and Charged to Court 12/11/2015 for Robbing 310 Million Naira with Some dismissed Army Personnel in Abuja, Suspect was Released by Court on 28/11/16 and he Immediately joined this Kidnapping Gang in Abuja, he became the Coordinator of the gang and also rented the two (2) Houses in Suleija where they kept their Victims.





(iv) Sunday Tyavnor 33yrs Native Ovi LGA area Nasarawa State, he is the arms Dealer who Sold the AK47 Rifle used for the kidnappings for four hundred and seventy thousand naira (₦470,000) and the two (2) Pistols for sixty thousand naira (₦60,000) each he was arrested in Nasarawa State.





(v) Zayor Alfred 23yrs native Obi LGA Nasarawa State Specialized in guards and secured the kidnapped Victims from escaping, arrested in the camp where the victim was rescued.





(vi) Avah Joseph 25yrs Ogbadibo LGA Benue State guards kidnap Victims and follow for kidnapping, Arrested in the Camp.





(vii) Gabriel Friday 33Yrs Native of Ogbadibo LGA Benue State Driver of the Gang.





(viii) Rajab Baba Ishiaka 22yrs Native of Wukari LGA Taraba State Guard's Victims in the Kidnappers camp.





(ix) Ali Sani 27 yrs native of Takum LGA Taraba State, guards Victims in the Kidnappers Camp.





(x) Nuhu Sule 20 yrs Takum LGA Taraba State Guard's Victims in the kidnappers’ camp.





(xi) Mohammed Abubakar 21yrs native of Mokwa LGA Niger State supplier of pre-registered Sim cards to the kidnappers. The Victim Alhaji Isa Salami Former GM PAN, MD Nigeria Paper Mills Jebba and Chairman Gateway Insurance was rescued from the kidnappers hideout, two (2) bedroom house rented by the kidnappers in remote side of Suleja Town Niger State.





The suspects were identified by the victims, they also confessed to the crime admitting to the various roles they played in the commission of various kidnappings, armed robberies and other violent crimes linked to them and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.



