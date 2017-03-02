The police yesterday arraigned Stephanie Otobo, 23, who claimed to have had an affair with Apostle Johnson Suleiman, before a Tinubu Magistrate’s Court, Lagos, over alleged intent to steal, and blackmail.

Otobo is facing a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, blackmail and threat to life preferred against her by the police. She was also charged alongside one Wisdom Godstime.

The prosecutor, M.A. Animashaun, told the court that the defendants and others at large committed the alleged offence on February 14, 2017 at about 10:30 a.m., at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the duo conspired among themselves to steal by demanding for property and an attempt to extort money. Animashaun also said that the defendants with intent to blackmail a man of God, unlawfully demanded the immediate payment of $1million to Otobo by Suleiman, else she would call a press conference and accuse him of committing adultery with her and having illicit relationship with her and thereafter kill him.





The prosecutor further alleged that the defendants, with intent to extort money from Suleiman, accused him of committing adultery with Otobo and that he also promised to marry her.





According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are punishable under sections 411, 301 and 303 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015. However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.





Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola-Ayeye in her ruling granted the defendants bail in liberal term and asked them to deposit N100,000 with two sureties in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.



