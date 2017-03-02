The Nigerian Police has arrested suspected killers of Oscar Okebata, a veteran American soldier of Nigerian heritage, who was killed when he returned for Christmas celebration in December, 2016.









The death of the soldier sent shockwaves through the country particularly in Imo state and among members of his family.









Lilian Ndiukwu who claimed to be the sister of the deceased had shared photos alongside a Facebook post mourning the demise of the American soldier who was allegedly abducted and later kidnapped.





She had written:









"What a wicked world…. who has done this to My BIG BRO? A USA veteran who just came back this Xmas after building his beautiful house(mansion)in the village not knowing that the enemies has an evil plan against him."









"They abducted and shot him dead yesterday night. I Can’t believe this, can someone wake me up from this nightmare? Who did this to u Bro? "









"I could remember the last time we spoke on phone that whn u come bk, we will visit the LESS PRIVILEGE nd nt knowing dt this will be the last call we made. Can’t stop crying for you BRO CHUKS . An iroko has fallen. Those that killed you will never know peace and their generation will never go unpunished. GOD WILL AVENGE FOR YOU R.I. P(LA NA UDO)"









Taiwo Lakanu who is the Imo state commissioner of revealed during a press briefing on Wednesday, March 1 that the suspects stole the phone of the deceased and sold it which allowed the police trace them.









He said the suspects, Osondu Chukwu, Uchechukwu Stanley, Onyekachi Kelvin Nwoke and Uchendu Promise were apprehended with concrete evidence that showed that they murdered the veteran soldier.









He said they sold Okebata’s Samsung Note 5 mobile phone at N125,000 which allowed operatives from the command to apprehend them.



