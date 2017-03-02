Prokonnect Limited, the owners of PMParrotng.com/PMParrot.com have announced that their websites are now fully back on-line after experiencing some technical hitches from their back-ends.





The technical problems which were first noticed on Friday, March 10 have resulted in the temporary loss of some data.





A release signed by the pointsman of the publishing outfit, Olayinka Agboola on Thursday March 16 confirmed that the problems have been sorted out.





Said Agboola “God has taken control and we are now fully back on line. Our readers can get to link us up online via either pmparrotng.com or pmparrot.com . We are back stronger and tighter.”





While thanking all admirers, advertisers and friends of the house who noticed the hitches and called in, the experienced journalist who had along the line of work passed through Fame Weekly Magazine, Ovation International, Thisday Newspaper, Eko FM Radio Station, Daily Sketch and Nigerian Tribune promised that the Parrot Platform is ready to move to the next level.





His words “We have used the opportunity to upgrade some of our back-end facilities. We are very sorry indeed that some of our readers may not be able to have access to some of our earlier stories for now. Our technical people are doing their best to retrieve the materials.









“It is unfortunate that this is the second time that our outfit will be experiencing this mishap in our over six years of being present online. The advantage is that most of our stories can still be retrieved via our sister publication, Parrot Xtra Magazine which has been in circulation for about 12 years.”





Concluded Agboola who is also the protem chairman of Southwest Group of Online Publishers (SWEGOP) “We are surely hopeful of retrieving the lost data.





“Once again, we thank our advertisers and all our friends out there for believing in us. Now that our 12th anniversary is fast approaching, we are more determined to do more to keep you informed, educated and entertained. God bless all.”



