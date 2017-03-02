Select Menu

PLATEAU STATE COMMISSIONER DIES WHILE JOGGING WITH GOVERNOR
Posted date: Wednesday, March 22, 2017


Samuel Galadima, Plateau Housing and Urban Development Commissioner, is dead.

He died while jogging this morning with Governor Simon Lalong, at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos.
Mr Emmanuel Nanle, Director of Press Affairs, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“Yes, the commissioner slumped while jogging and was rushed to the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where he died,” he said.

Nanle said that the official was gasping for breath by the time he arrived the hospital.

“Doctors tried to stabilise him but could not. We have lost him,” he said.

It was not first time this kind of sudden death had happened. A famous case was that of the former governor of Benue Aper Aku who also died while jogging.

