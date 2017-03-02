Engr. Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN inspecting on-going work by Julius Berger at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Runway.Also on the entourage was the DG NCAA Capt. Muhtar Shaibu Usman.The airport was closed last week to enable a resurfacing of the entire run way which is expected to last six weeks.With its closure all incoming and outgoing flights have been diverted to Kaduna Airport.Meanwhile the FG has lifted its earlier directive banning Helicopters flying into the Federal Capital Territory during the period of the airport closure.The National Security Adviser issued the ban last week