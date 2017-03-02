Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » PICTURES FROM THE ONGOING RESURFACING OF THE ABUJA INTL AIRPORT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 / comment : 0

Engr. Saleh Dunoma MD FAAN inspecting on-going work by Julius Berger  at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja Runway.


  Also on the entourage was the DG NCAA Capt. Muhtar Shaibu Usman.

 The airport was closed last week to enable a resurfacing of the entire run way which is expected to last six weeks.
With its closure all incoming and outgoing flights have been diverted to Kaduna Airport.
Meanwhile the FG has lifted its earlier directive banning Helicopters flying into the Federal Capital Territory during the period of the airport closure.

The National Security Adviser issued the ban last week

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú