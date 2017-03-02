Meanwhile,concerned with the unfortunate ethno clashes, disturbance of public peace and mayhem that occurred in Ile-Ife, Osun State on the 8th of March, 2017 which resulted in the loss of innocent lives, destruction of properties worth Millions of Naira, and the need to put an end to this crisis, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM, mni, has deployed Police Special Intervention Force, comprising Five (5) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF specially trained Anti Riot Policemen), Five (5) Cells of Counter Terrorism Unit, Conventional Policemen, Special Anti Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, Technical Intelligence Unit, SIB, detachment of EOD, Police K9 (Sniffer Dogs Section), with their Headquarters in Ile-Ife, the Force is led by the Commissioner of Police in charge of PMF, Force Headquarters, Abuja. Their operations will cover the entire Ile-Ife and environs, and other flash/trouble spots in Osun State.





The Police Special Intervention Forces are already on the ground working in synergy with the Osun State Police Command to ensure that total peace and normalcy are restored and sustained in Ile-Ife and environs.





To achieve success in the operations, the Force will be proactive and strict in the enforcement of its mandates, Police standard operations procedures and rule of engagement. The Force will ensure the full enforcement of the curfew imposed on Ile-Ife and environs by the Osun State Government. The personnel of the Police special Intervention Force will carry out twenty four (24) hours surveillance and patrol, stop and search; continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts and black spots, with a view to arrest promptly trouble makers, their sponsors and nip in the bud any further attempt to cause violence and other criminalities in the general area. The deployment of the personnel will equally cover communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in Ile-Ife and environs.





Joint Investigation Team made up Personnel of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, FSARS, SIP and Osun State Police Command CIID headed by an experienced Commissioner of Police under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (FCIID) are already in Ile-Ife and have succeeded in arresting the arrow-head and principal suspect including some of his thugs that caused the death of most of the innocent victims.





Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the personnel of the Police Special Intervention Force in the discharge of their responsibilities, and propagate peace, demonstrate love, and tolerance to promote harmonious coexistence with their fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic inclinations and differences.





In conclusion, the Inspector General of Police wishes to assure the good people and communities of Ile-Ife of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and give a chance for peace to prevail and also cooperate with the Police personnel deployed in their localities.

Seriki Hausa of Ile Ife today led his people to the palace of the Ooni of Ife in an attempt to douse the growing tension between Yorubas and Hausas in the ancient town that have claimed about some lives since yesterday. Gov Rauf Aregbesola has imposed a two day curfew in Ile Ife over the crisis.In attendance was also the State Governor