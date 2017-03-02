The attention of the NYSC Management has been drawn to stories making the rounds about the beating of a Corps member, Esi Uwakwe, serving in Kaura Namoda, Zamfara State, by the police at the instance of an influential indigene of the area.









Management wishes to inform the public that findings of investigation launched by the Scheme show that the facts of the case were grossly exaggerated, especially in the social media.









Our findings showed that the Corps member, who is serving in a school, went beyond his responsibility of teaching and adoption of acceptable approaches to discipline by causing knee injuries to one of his students whom he instructed to crawl on his knees.









The angered father of the student took the matter to the police and in the course of handling the case, an overzealous officer slapped the Corps member.









Our position on the matter is that both the Corps member and the policeman were wrong in their approaches.









However, we are pleased to note the step taken by the State Commissioner of police, who invited all parties to his office for amicable resolution of the case.









The overzealous policeman has since apologized for slapping the Corps member and the matter has been put to rest.









Management wishes to stress that the picture of a man with cuts on his back, which is being posted online, is not that of Corps member Uwakwe, but a photo-trick intended to cause mischief and further mislead the public.









While we sympathize with the injured student and the Corps member, whose inexperience might have resulted in his excesses in his approach to discipline, we wish to restate that the publicity it generated would have been normal if not for the exaggeration.









Management remains committed to safety and dignity of Corps members, but wishes to advise those on teaching to always exercise caution in handling disciplinary cases and to, especially refer serious cases to their school supervisors to be on the safe side.







