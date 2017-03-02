Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), with British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Laure Beaufils (2nd left) and Communication Manager & Political Adviser, British Deputy High Commission, Lagos, Mr. Wale Adebajo (left) during the British Deputy High Commissioner courtesy visit to the Governor at the Lagos House, Ikeja, recently.
Home » Politics » PIC:GOV. AMBODE RECEIVES BRITISH DEPUTY HIGH COMMISSIONER, LAURE BEAUFILS AT LAGOS HOUSE
Tagged with: Politics
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments