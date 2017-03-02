Ag. President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN highly cheers by the people of Akwa-Ibom along with Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State during his visit to the state in continuation of the Buhari Administrations outreach to oil producing communities in Niger Delta. Photo: Novo Isioro
Tagged with: Politics
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments