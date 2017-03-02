Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, March 30, 2017 / comment : 0

Kemi Olunloyo the daughter to former Oyo State Governor  is seen here in prison uniform as she appeared at a magistrate Court in Port Harcourt today for defamation of Character, the case was struck out at the magistrate court so that she could be arraigned in a High Court for Cybercrime. She was remanded by the High Court pending a hearing on her bail application.
 Kemi was accused of defaming a Port Harcourt based Pastor whom she allegedly accused of infedility.

An unrepentant Kemi who was handcuffed to another male prisoner on a brief chat said her accusers will "burn" if she release the second part of her story.

No date has been fixed for her release by the court.

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
