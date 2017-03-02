Kemi Olunloyo the daughter to former Oyo State Governor is seen here in prison uniform as she appeared at a magistrate Court in Port Harcourt today for defamation of Character, the case was struck out at the magistrate court so that she could be arraigned in a High Court for Cybercrime. She was remanded by the High Court pending a hearing on her bail application.Kemi was accused of defaming a Port Harcourt based Pastor whom she allegedly accused of infedility.An unrepentant Kemi who was handcuffed to another male prisoner on a brief chat said her accusers will "burn" if she release the second part of her story.No date has been fixed for her release by the court.