Kemi Olunloyo the daughter to former Oyo State Governor is seen here in prison uniform as she appeared at a magistrate Court in
Port Harcourt today for defamation of Character, the case was struck
out at the magistrate court so that she could be arraigned in a High
Court for Cybercrime. She was remanded by the High Court pending a
hearing on her bail application.
Kemi was accused of defaming a Port Harcourt based Pastor whom she allegedly accused of infedility.
An unrepentant Kemi who was handcuffed to another male prisoner on a brief chat said her accusers will "burn" if she release the second part of her story.
No date has been fixed for her release by the court.
