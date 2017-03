With him on the supervisory trip was the Ekiti State Commissioner for Works, Mrs. Funmilayo T Ogun.

Governor Ayodele Fayose is seen here on bike supervising Jimoh Aliu/Apata Natha/Nova/Bashiri Road after a little shower in Ado-Ekiti on Monday evening.Mr. Fayose who assured Ekiti people that he will continue to work in their interest urged residents to ensure they put people who will work for them in position of authority affirming that the road will be completed within the next four months.