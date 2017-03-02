Immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for their invaluable contributions to humanity and to evangelism.









Mr. Obi in a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Office congratulated Chief Obasanjo on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a worthy Nigerian and African, as well as an eminent global citizen. He specifically saluted the one-time Head of State for the launch, on Saturday, of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.









“This is a significant contribution to the body of knowledge which would go a long way towards deepening the intellectual capacity of Africa and Africans,” Obi said. “May God continue to bless and grant Chief Obasanjo good health for his continued contributions to the building of a better Nigeria and Africa,” the former Anambra governor added.









Obi also felicitated with Pastor Adeboye on the occasion of his 75th birthday. He described him as “a man who has touched millions of lives through his evangelism and has continued to advise people to live a godly and caring life.” Obi prayed that “God should continue to bless Pastor Adeboye as he continues to work in his vineyard and for humanity.”



