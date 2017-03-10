Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan yesterday expressed his optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will resolve the crisis currently rocking the party and come out stronger ahead of the 2019 elections.Jonathan, who spoke at his country home in Otuoke, Bayelsa State while receiving the peace plan by the Governor Seriake Dickson-led PDP Reconciliation Committee, noted that resorting to courts for political disagreements was abnormal.He applauded the Dickson- led committee for getting the two factions of the party to the negotiating table adding that a truce was in sight given the commitments so far given by the stakeholders of the PDP. He noted that there was an urgent need to return the power of the ballot to the people arguing that litigation had surrendered the mandate of the people to the judiciary.“I have always believed that political differences should be resolved outside the courts, but unfortunately we are already involved with it and gone up to the Supreme Court, but we are hopeful of a political solution.“Party politics is supposed to be a family affair and ought to be resolved amicably without resorting to the courts,” Jonathan said.Also speaking, Governor Dickson said that he accepted the challenge of rebuilding the PDP to express gratitude to the party that gave Bayelsa the platform to lead Nigeria under the Jonathan presidency. He said that the state remained a stronghold of PDP and said that the political option remained the best option for the party.He noted that Jonathan laid the foundations for a political solution when he convened a meeting of PDP governors a few weeks ago that approved the peace plan.He noted that the report, which was a roadmap to achieving peace, was open to review and urged stakeholders with ideas to rebuild the party to table them for discussion. The Reconciliation Committee members were accompanied by PDP chieftains in the state including the party’s representatives at the National Assembly.Speaking earlier, a member of the Reconciliation Committee Mohammed Gana noted that Jonathan epitomized peace in the way he conceded defeat at the last general elections, a development that stabilized the country. Gana applauded Jonathan for his efforts at rebuilding the party and urged stakeholders and party loyalists to support the efforts of the Reconciliation Committee.Source :New Telegraph