The Government of Osun has declared a two day curfew in entire Ile-Ife City, State of Osun.
This has been compelled by the breach of the peace in the area which has led to avoidable destruction of lives and properties.
The curfew, which will be between 6pm to 7am, will be in force till Friday.
The curfew takes effect from today Wednesday March, 8th, 2017.
Meanwhile,the Government of Osun on Wednesday said it has caused deployment of heavy security forces to the scene of the crisis in Ile Ife in Ife Central West Local Council Development Area of the state.
A statement from the Office of the Governor, signed by the Director, Bureau of Communication and Strategy, Mr. Semiu Okanlawon, assured of the readiness of the security forces to quell the face off which has led to the destruction of properties in affected area of the ancient city.
"This is to assure all and sundry that the breach of the peace in Ile Ife is not beyond the control of our highly mobilized security forces.
"To this end, the Governor of the state of Osun, upon receiving reports of the fracas the exact cause of which is still under investigation, has ordered deployment of adequate security forces and is getting minute-by-minute situation reports.
"The Government therefore warns those involved in this act of criminal breach of public peace to end it immediately as the full weight of the law would be brought to bear on anyone arrested."
