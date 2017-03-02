Acting President Yemi Osinbajo,former Secretary General of Commonwealth ,Emeka Anyaoku,APC National Leader,Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,ADB President Adesina and others,seen here were at Ex President Olusegun Obasanjo's 80th birthday event in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday.

Others in attendance were Ogun State Governor,Ibikunle Amosun,Factional PDP Chairman,Ali Modu Sheriff and others .

Meanwhile ,Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to send goodwill messages to former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Cross River State, Prof Benedict Ayade, as they celebrate their birthday anniversaries..