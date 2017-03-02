Others in attendance were Ogun State Governor,Ibikunle Amosun,Factional PDP Chairman,Ali Modu Sheriff and others .
Meanwhile ,Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, wishes to send goodwill messages to former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Governor of Cross River State, Prof Benedict Ayade, as they celebrate their birthday anniversaries..
Governor Ikpeazu also facilitates with Prof James Ayatse, on his coronation as Tor Tiv, the paramount ruler of the Tiv people of Benue State.
The Governor is happy to join others across the Federation to celebrate with the octogenarian elder statesman. Chief Obasanjo, whom he appreciates as a blessing to Nigeria and Africa.
As he marks another milestone age, may the advantage of his new age propel him to continue to spread his love to all of us.
Dr Ikpeazu, on behalf of himself and the people of Abia State, also pray for the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Benedict Ayoade, to continue to love life, touch lives and never stop dreaming up great things for Cross River State and Nigeria.
He felicitates with the Tor Tiv, Prof James Ayatse, who supervised his doctoral degree thesis at the University of Calabar, and expresses his appreciation to the first class monarch for his friendship, guidance and prayers through the years.
On behalf of himself, family and the good people of Abia State, Governor Ikpeazu wishes and prays for the celebrants to always be happy and healthy.
