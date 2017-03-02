The First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Wednesday congratulated acting President Yemi Osinbajo on his 60th birthday, saying that Osinbajo has developed the ability to lead Nigeria in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC).The president’s wife felicitated with Osinbajo via her Twitter handle @aishambuhari.She wrote: “On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities, have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realised.“Congratulations and Happy Birthday @ProfOsinbajo.”The president’s wife, who has displayed a knack for being independent minded, raised eyebrows last year in an interview with BBC, when she admonished her husband for being held hostage by a cabal.Her remarks forced her husband to remind her that she had no business meddling in politics and that she was better suited to his kitchen and the “other room”. Buhari’s controversial response to his wife’s interview caused another uproar and a series of jokes on the social media.Meanwhile,President Muhammadu Buhari has described his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as a running mate, who later turned out as a friend.Buhari, who is currently on an extended medical vacation in London, United Kingdom, congratulated Osinbajo on his Twitter handle.He described him as a running mate turned friend.“Sixty hearty cheers for @ProfOsinbajo, running mate turned partner in service to Nigeria; and friend. Happy Birthday, Professor!” the President wrote.Source:Thisday