Report coming in has it that Mrs. Florence Seriki, MFR, Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Omatek ventures Plc is dead







Nigeria’s renowned broadcaster Adebiyi Fashoyin who posted the news on his facebook page couldn’t give further information on the issue.



Mrs Seriki is a notable Entrepreneur and Industrialist who started Omatek Ventures Plc over 20 years ago.





She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the first Completely knocked down Computer Factories in Nigeria and Ghana. Engr. She serves as a Director of Omatek ventures Plc.





Florence Seriki has been a Non-Executive Director of Vitafoam Nigeria Plc since October 1, 2009. She is a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers. Nigerian Computers Society (NCS) and the Institute of Directors. She holds a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).





Omatek Computers Limited is the first factory to locally assemble Computer cases, Speakers, Keyboards and Mouse, other than Computer systems and Notebooks in the whole of Africa. The assembling of these components in this factory has created a great advantage to other systems builders as well as resellers all over Africa for retailing.









