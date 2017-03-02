Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, March 27, 2017

  DSS officials in Bauchi State have arrested one of the commanders of the Boko Haram, whose name is Nasir Sani aka Osama.

He was arrested at Ahmadu Bello Street, in the city of Bauchi few days according to a statement by officials of SSS.Osama, one of the commanders of Boko Haram who had earlier been arrested escaped from prison in October 2010.

Also a member of Boko Haram, named Adam Jibrin,a senior commanders of the group, was arrested in a market in Gombe.

