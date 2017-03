A Nollywood Actress, Doris Ogala has dumped her fiance for a billionaire. The Abia state born Nollywood diva dumps her fiance, Kingsly Mazi Anyanwu for her childhood friend-turned lover.





The love of her life who is called Don Paplo a.k.a Kojo real names Obinna Ukaogo splashed 8m on her in a night club. He also got her a 2016 model Honda car worth 16m.