Many Nigerians have condemned the action of the Nigerian Prison Service for forcing a prison on Mrs Kemi Olunloyo a known Social Media Critic.Mrs Olunloyo who was arrested for her alleged post on a popular Port Harcourt Pastor.David Ibiyiomie was arraigned before a High Court in the garden City yesterday.She has been granted bail but has not met the conditions for her release.The picture of kemi in Prison uniform ,handcuffed to another male Prison has been condemned by Nigerians .According to them,the Prison officials have no right to handcuff her since her crime was civil and not criminal in natureBut a Nigerian Prison official who who does not want her name mentioned ,spoke to CKN News has this to say about the action of the Agency.