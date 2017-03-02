NIGERIANS CONDEMN PRISON OFFICIALS FOR IMPOSING PRISON UNIFORM ON KEMI OLUNLOYO
Mrs Olunloyo who was arrested for her alleged post on a popular Port Harcourt Pastor.David Ibiyiomie was arraigned before a High Court in the garden City yesterday.
She has been granted bail but has not met the conditions for her release.
The picture of kemi in Prison uniform ,handcuffed to another male Prison has been condemned by Nigerians .
According to them,the Prison officials have no right to handcuff her since her crime was civil and not criminal in nature
But a Nigerian Prison official who who does not want her name mentioned ,spoke to CKN News has this to say about the action of the Agency.
"That is awaiting trail uniform. In prison we have different uniform for different classes of inmate. Due to lack of uniform material that is reason some inmate is allow to put on their own dress . In the standard minimum rule which is universal rule set internationally . There is provision for that. If when one is in prison you are allowed to use your own dress don't think is your right but out of benevolence"
