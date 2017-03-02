Select Menu

Posted date: Friday, March 31, 2017



A Nigerian pilot, Ademilola Odujinrin, has made history as the first pilot of African descent to fly solo around the world.

The pilot, popularly called “Lola”, who works for Air Djibouti, completed the final leg of his historic journey Wednesday afternoon, landing safely at Washington Dulles International Airport.

He embarked on the second leg of his historic journey in a Cirrus aircraft from North Weald airfield in the UK, in October 2016, having earlier completed a transatlantic crossing from Washington D.C. in the light single-propeller aircraft.

Odujinrin completed the entire circumnavigation in a Cirrus SR22, stopping in more than 15 countries on five continents, returning to Washington DC, where his journey began.

Air Djibouti and Cardiff Aviation cooperated for the project dubbed ‘Project Transcend’ which targets to inspire a new generation of young pilots in Africa.

The flight is part of Project Transcend, a foundation which aims to inspire young people to achieve their goals, regardless of their personal circumstances.

“Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of one day flying around the world. We have a responsibility to lead by example and follow our dreams. I want African children to think: ‘I can do this too!’”

Source:Leadership

