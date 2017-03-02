Select Menu

» » » PROMINENT NIGERIAN LEADERS WHOSE CERTIFICATES HAVE BEEN QUESTIONED IN THE PAST
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, March 26, 2017 / comment : 0

Just as Senator Dino Melaye is battling to clear his name over alleged University Certificate scam,it will be noted that some prominent Nigerians have in the past faced a similar situation.
Some of them were :

APC Chieftain ,Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was alleged to have forged a certificate from Toronto Unversity.He was later cleared of the allegation.

First third Republic House of Representatives Speaker,Salihu Buhari who was impeached for possessing a fake Canadian University Certificate.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan,whose doctorate Degree was at a time questioned by his political opponents.

Others were Prof Maurice Iwu,President Muhammadu Buhari whose West African School Certificate is still a subject of litigation.

Ex Gover Adams Oshiomhole and current Edo Governor Obaseki.

Governor Ayodele Fayose,Senators Andy Uba and Stella Oduah  amongst others


Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News.
