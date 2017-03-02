Just as Senator Dino Melaye is battling to clear his name over alleged University Certificate scam,it will be noted that some prominent Nigerians have in the past faced a similar situation.Some of them were :APC Chieftain ,Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was alleged to have forged a certificate from Toronto Unversity.He was later cleared of the allegation.First third Republic House of Representatives Speaker,Salihu Buhari who was impeached for possessing a fake Canadian University Certificate.Former President Goodluck Jonathan,whose doctorate Degree was at a time questioned by his political opponents.Others were Prof Maurice Iwu,President Muhammadu Buhari whose West African School Certificate is still a subject of litigation.Ex Gover Adams Oshiomhole and current Edo Governor Obaseki.Governor Ayodele Fayose,Senators Andy Uba and Stella Oduah amongst others