PROMINENT NIGERIAN LEADERS WHOSE CERTIFICATES HAVE BEEN QUESTIONED IN THE PAST
Some of them were :
APC Chieftain ,Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was alleged to have forged a certificate from Toronto Unversity.He was later cleared of the allegation.
First third Republic House of Representatives Speaker,Salihu Buhari who was impeached for possessing a fake Canadian University Certificate.
Former President Goodluck Jonathan,whose doctorate Degree was at a time questioned by his political opponents.
Others were Prof Maurice Iwu,President Muhammadu Buhari whose West African School Certificate is still a subject of litigation.
Ex Gover Adams Oshiomhole and current Edo Governor Obaseki.
Governor Ayodele Fayose,Senators Andy Uba and Stella Oduah amongst others
