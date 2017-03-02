Select Menu

» » » NIGERIA APPOINTS TIJJANI BANDE NIGERIA'S PERMANENT REPS TO THE UN,THREE OTHERS
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 31, 2017 / comment : 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate deployment of four out of the newly appointed Ambassadors-Designate as follows:

1. Professor Tijjani Bande, (Kebbi State) to proceed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York;

2. Itegboje Sunday Samson (Edo State) to proceed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Deputy Representative, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Headquarters in New York;

3. Kadiri Ayinla Audu, (Kwara State) to proceed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Representative to the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations Offices in Geneva;

4. Bankole A. Adeoye, (Ogun State) to proceed as Nigeria's Ambassador/Representative to the Embassy of Nigeria/Permanent Mission to the African Union in Addis Ababa.

