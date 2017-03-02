All is now set for the flag off campaign of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer. It is billed for Wednesday, March 15, 2017 which coincides with the 2017 World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) with the theme “Building a Digital World Consumers can trust”.





The high point of the event which holds at the NCC Headquarters in Abuja is the unveiling of the face of the Nigerian Telecom Consumer. Two high profile artistes have been named to showcase the face of the consumer.





Chief Host of the event, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Prof. Umar G. Danbatta, had earlier said in Abuja that consumer protection and empowerment is one of the eight pillars of the 8-point agenda of his administration and so “the Commission is dedicating the year 2017 to the welfare of telecom consumers”.





Key components of the year of the telecom consumer include:

· Creation of greater awareness on Quality of Service (QoS);

· Electromagnetic Fields (EMF);

· Do Not Disturb (DND) which consumers can use to stop unsolicited text messages and

· The NCC’s toll free line – 622 through which consumers can reach the Commission in cases where service providers fail to resolve their complaints.





The campaign hopes to secure the support of network operators towards meeting set targets and Key Performance Indicators (KPI) on Quality of Services especially as it affects drop calls.





Only recently, the Commission read the riot act to operators on poor quality of service, especially drop calls and poor network services in general.





The year of Nigerian Telecom Consumer campaign will also witness a new programme tagged “NCC Consumer conservation” which the Commission plans for different locations across the six geopolitical zones.



