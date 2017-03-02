The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Danbatta, has projected that telecoms consumers in Nigeria are expected to spend more than N3.3trillion on telecoms services this year.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the 2017 Nigerian Telecom Consumer campaign at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, Prof. Danbatta said N3.3trn was spent by telecom services in 2016 and the amount will likely increase by this year ending.

He said: “In 2015, Nigerian telecom consumers spent a whooping $5.6 billion on telecommunications services. And in 2016, they topped it up by another $1 billion to make it $6.6 billion.

‘‘That is why today’s event is remarkable. More remarkable is that the year 2017 is dedicated to the Nigerian Telecom Consumers. A management decision that compels us to seek to amplify our activities towards ensuring that the consumer enjoys a customer experience that is enhanced and consistent in time and quality.

‘‘Just as their patronage is important, the consumer will be our focus. NCC intends to inform and educate the consumer with the sole intent of protecting and empowering them to make the right decisions.

‘‘as a regulator, NCC has the mandate to ensure all its key stakeholders are protected and their interests balanced in an atmosphere of openness and transparency and within the framework of the NCA 2003 and other subsidiary legislations.’’

While unveiling the LED Billboard, the Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu said the coincidence of the launch of the NCC 2017 Year of the Consumer and the World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD) provided an opportunity to promote the basic rights of all consumers, demanding that those rights are respected and protected.

According him, the event also afforded the opportunity to protect consumers against the market abuses and social injustices which undermine those rights.

The Minister, who described the World Consumer Right Day 2017: Building a Digital World Consumers can Trust, as apt said that the ministry has articulated Government’s position and direction on issues that are key to ICT development at global abnd national levels in collaboration with the NCC.

In his key note address, the Senate President Bukola Saraki said the senate would soon pass the consumers protection bill which would empower the Nigerian consumers.

Represented by the vice chairman, senate committee on communications Senator Solomon Adeola said Nigerian consumers had been short-changed in the past and the legislators would not let it happen again.