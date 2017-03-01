One month after the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC declared 2017 the Year of the Consumer, it is set to flag off this strategic campaign on Wednesday March 15, 2017. NCC will use the flag off to unveil the strategy and series of activities aimed at empowering and protecting the consumers of telecommunications services in Nigeria. Throughout the year, improving the experience of the consumer will be the major focus of the Commission working with other key stakeholders vital to the success of the campaign.





Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta said in Abuja that consumer protection and empowerment is one of the eight pillars of the 8- Point Agenda of his administration, revealed that the Commission is dedicating the year to the welfare of telecom consumers.





The flag off for the year round programme, which will hold at the NCC headquarters in Abuja, is expected to attract consumers across the country, top government officials and key stakeholders in the industry. The Abuja event coincides with the commemoration of the World Consumer Rights Day, WCRD, 2017, whose theme is ‘Building a Digital World Consumers Can Trust’.





Key components of the Year of the Consumer include creation of greater awareness on Quality of Service, Electromagnetic Magnetic Fields, EMF, Do Not Disturb, DND, and NCCs 622 complaint line. The campaign hopes to secure the support of network operators towards meeting set targets and key performance indicators, KPIs on quality of services especially as it affects drop calls.





The year will also witness a massive awareness drive to make consumers take advantage of some the Commission’s unique programmes such as the Do-Not-Disturb Code, 2442, which consumers can use to stop unsolicited text messages; and toll free number 622 with which consumers can reach the Commission in cases where the service providers fail to resolve their complaints.



