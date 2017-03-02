Select Menu

Posted date: Monday, March 20, 2017

The body of a youth corps member, Solomon Daloba, has been found at Akpata, a notorious area of Jos, Plateau State.

The Computer Science graduate of Bingham University was last seen on Monday last week at his aunty’s residence where he was living .

His corpse was found at a refuse dump site on Friday at Akpata.

It was  gathered that Daloba, who was serving with the Industrial Training Fund, had not been going home since Monday after closing from work at the ITF.

Investigation according to the Police is on to fish out his killers.

