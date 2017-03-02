

The wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency Mrs. Margaret Peter-Obi, has debunked the rumour linking her to an impending divorce, describing it as the height of wickedness.





Mrs. Obi dismissed the rumour while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Monday. She said that as soon as she came out from Church yesterday after worshipping at Our Lady of Assumption, Ikoyi with her husband, on switching on her phone, she received an avalanche of text messages from concerned Nigerians about her supposed divorce proceedings against her husband.





Mrs. Obi, who said she had been happily married to her husband for over 25 years, said that nothing remotely associated with divorce had ever crossed her mind. “Why should I think along that line when I have no problem with my husband? I am happily married and have no reason to contemplate divorce,” she said.





On the peddlers of the false news, Mrs Obi prayed for God to forgive them, even as she counseled journalists to verify sensitive news before going to press.





Concluding, she prayed to God to pour his blessings on the institution of marriage against what she described as recourse to modernism that is threatening the institution, thereby causing a lot of cracks in the world. “The family,” according to her, “is the basic cell in the society; once it is threatened, the entire society is affected.”