» » » MEDICAL DOCTOR WHO COMMITTED SUICIDE ON 3RD MAINLAND BRIDGE UNVEILED
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Monday, March 20, 2017 / comment : 0

The Identity of the man that committed suicide on top of the 3rd Mainland Bridge Lagos on Sunday has been revealed.

His Dr Allwell Orji. He works at  Mount Sinai Hospital in Isolo Lagos.

Dr Orji was on his way to Victoria Island to attend a meeting of the Medical and Dental Association of Nigeria  Meeting when he suddenly  asked his driver identified as Henry Ita to park around the Adeniji Adele area of Third Mainland Bridge at about 4.5pm on Sunday and before anyone could know what was happening,he jumped into the Lagoon.

 All efforts made to rescue him failed.

 No one could ascertain the motive behind his action..No member of his family has so far spoken on the incident.
The Mother

 The Lagos State Commissioner of Police Mr Fatai Owoseni who spoke with CKN News last night confirmed the incident.

 According to him,he has been in touch with his mother

