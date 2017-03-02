fter the accused person’s elder brother complained to the police.



“The Ogun State Police Command has on the 9th Of March arrested one Dr. Emmanuel Ogah for stabbing his biological mother to death. His was arrested following a complaints from one Cletus Ogah who reported at Itele Ota Divisional headquarters that his younger brother has stabbed his mother one Janet Ogah to death,” Mr. Oyeyemi said.



Mr. Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had just completed his NYSC program, came back home three days earlier and had being having quarrel with his mother.



“In his statement, the suspect claimed that his mother was in the habit of insulting and disgracing him in the presence of her apprentices and that he was frustrated into taking the life of his mother,” the police spokesman said.



The body of the 62-year-old deceased was deposited at the General Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

