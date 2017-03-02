A man has sued his friend and neighbour for failing to impregnate his wife despite sleeping with her for more than ten month



The case was filled in a Tanzanian Court by Darius Makambako, 30, with his wife Precious, 28, who were desperately in need of a child after a doctor told the couple, the husband was sterile.



The couple who have been married for six years decided to go the unorthodox way and hire his friend, neighbour and colleague to help them out.



According to Dar-es-Salaam Today, Makambako, a member of the Tanzanian Police Force (Traffic Department), hired his neighbor Evans Mastano, 32, a fellow police officer in the country’s commercial city to impregnate his wife.



Since Evans was already married and the father of two beautiful daughters, the plan seemed good.



Makambako paid Mastano Sh10,000 (Tsh2,000,000) for the job and for three evenings a week for the next 10 months in 2016, he did the job.



Mastano tried desperately, a total of 75 different times to impregnate his friend’s wife Precious but failed.



FIRING BLANKS



Reports say Precious, a nurse at a private clinic, had decided to get a three months’ vacation leave (March to June 2016) to dedicate her time to sleeping with her husband’s best friend and neighbor in order to have her first child.



The plan failed even after the husband left the two in bed the whole day most of the times.



After 10 months, Makambako didn’t understand why his wife was not getting pregnant and insisted that his friend goes for a medical examination, which he did in January 2017.



To everyone’s shock the doctor also said that Mastano was also sterile except his wife who knew the truth.

She was forced to confess that Mastano was not the real father of her two children, but his cousin Edward.



“I was forced to secretly sleep with his first cousin for these two children after realizing that my husband could not impregnate me for two years,” Angela told the Dar-es-Salaam Today News.



Now Makamboko has sued Mastano for breach of contract in an effort to get his money back, but Evans insists that he did not guarantee conception, but only that he would give an honest effort.





