A Katsina Chief Magistrate’s Court has sentenced one Gambo Saeed to nine months imprisonment for insulting and defaming the character of Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on social media (Facebook).Saeed resides in Muduru village in Mani Local Government Area of Katsina State.The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Isa Liti, earlier told the court that Saeed was arraigned following complaints received from Mr Mansur Ali Ma