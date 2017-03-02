Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » MAN POISONS COMMUNITY ,41 PEOPLE SUFFERING FROM HIS FOOD POISONING
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, March 26, 2017 / comment : 0



Police have arrested and begun interrogating a man suspected to have masterminded the food poisoning that led to the death of a couple in Ogoja, Cross River State.


The suspect, identified as Paul Amon and said to be a food vendor, is believed to have intentionally poisoned the food as a way of getting back at people in the community.


It was gathered that 41 of his victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the others are still receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ogoja.


In an earlier remark, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, described the incident as a disaster.


It was gathered that 41 of his victims have been discharged from the hospital, while the others are still receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Ogoja.


In an earlier remark, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Inyang Asibong, described the incident as a disaster.


Dr. Asibong said the symptoms displayed by the victims include vomiting, foaming in the mouth, body weakness and spitting of blood.


“My Ministry is on top of the situation to find out the root cause of this occurrence and has dispatched a team made up of epidemiologists, doctors, community health workers and other related health staff to the affected communities.


“The team of experts are to ascertain the real situation on ground and offer immediate medical assistance to all those affected,” she said.

Source:Channels TV

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú