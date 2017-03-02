The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday in Abuja accused the sacked national caretaker committee under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Makarfi of collecting N50m monthly subvention from governors of the party.









It alleged that this was why the members of the committee which had been outlawed by the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were unwilling to let go.









Deputy Chairman of the party, Senator Cairo Ojougboh, made this allegation at a press briefing in Abuja.









Ojougboh, who spoke at the party’s national secretariat, said that the caretaker committee was already crumbling.









He also alleged that Makarfi was plotting to pick the presidential ticket of the party in 2019.



He said, “The reason why the caretaker committee members are protesting is that they have seen that the table is now crumbling fast under their feet.

“All the organs of the party are cueing into the reconciliation and when the reconciliation pulls through, they are out and Senator Makarfi can only come as member of the Board of Trustees and so the N50m monthly subvention from governors will stop.

“Secondly, Makarfi wants a situation where he will tailor-make and tailor-made the convention to suit his interest because he has come out to say that he will be contesting the presidency of the country. “



