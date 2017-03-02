Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » LIGHT UP LAGOS PROJECT: RRS FOILS CABLE THEFT
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, March 03, 2017 / comment : 0




Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command today, at 2:26 a.m. foiled the theft of over 30 meter long cable powering Light-Up Lagos Project in Ogudu.


The two vandals on sighting RRS patrol vehicle inward Iyana Oworo jumped into the bush leaving behind an over 30 meter long cable on the road.


The vandal had drawn out the concealed cable on the road from the connecting point at the base of a lamp post when they sighted the operatives.


The leader of the RRS Team thereafter called officials of the Lagos State Electricity Board in charge of the area to come and see the incident before continuing their routine patrol of the area.


The RRS had in the wake of the launching of the project last year been patrolling the area over incessant vandalization of its cable

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú