



Operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command today, at 2:26 a.m. foiled the theft of over 30 meter long cable powering Light-Up Lagos Project in Ogudu.









The two vandals on sighting RRS patrol vehicle inward Iyana Oworo jumped into the bush leaving behind an over 30 meter long cable on the road.









The vandal had drawn out the concealed cable on the road from the connecting point at the base of a lamp post when they sighted the operatives.









The leader of the RRS Team thereafter called officials of the Lagos State Electricity Board in charge of the area to come and see the incident before continuing their routine patrol of the area.









The RRS had in the wake of the launching of the project last year been patrolling the area over incessant vandalization of its cable