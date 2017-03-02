The operatives of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command have been urged to look beyond their role as law enforcement agents and see themselves as essential service providers to the people.









The exhortation was made today by the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr. Abdul Rasaq Balogun at a 7 day workshop on administering First Aid in emergency situations.









Dr. Balogun while urging the officers stated “your role is more than policing. You are always on the road. This training is necessary as first responders to emergencies in the State.









The training is to enhance your services as officers to the people. The first few minutes of emergencies are very cardinal. It can shape or mar the victim’s future, and so, you must be mindful of your actions”.









He noted that the training was part of the State Government’s efforts to keep police officers in the state in tune with global best practices.









He added that time was of the essence in administering first aid during emergencies, urging the officers to avail themselves of the values of the training programme.









Also speaking at the same ceremony, the Commander, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos, ACP Olatunji Disu urged the men to put in their utmost best, stressing that government too would reciprocate the gesture.









He urged the men to see their service to humanity as service to God.



