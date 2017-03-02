A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her two children at Osumenyi Street, Omagba Phase 2, Onitsha, Anambra state. The suspect, a banker, identified as Chinasa Orizu, was said to have killed the two kids, 4-year old daughter Chisom and 4-month-old son Kamsiyochukwu, with a sledgehammer.

It was gathered that the suspect had earlier threatened to kill the children after a misunderstanding she had with the husband. A neighbor who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspect had sent her house-help on an errand to enable her carry out her intention.

“Few minutes the maid stepped out, she took a sledgehammer and hit her daughter on the head and she died instantly. It was while she was hitting the four- month-old son that the maid returned from the errand, and immediately she saw her, she screamed and ran away,” the source said, adding that the suspect ran after the maid, perceivably to kill her, but the maid succeeded in escaping and raised the alarm that attracted other neighbors.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Nkeiru Nwode, said the case was first reported by the husband at Inland Town police station, Onitsha, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

She said the suspect who confessed to the crime, said she killed her two children ‘on spiritual command,’ adding that the matter had been transferred to the State CID for further investigation.



