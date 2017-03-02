Over four years after the murder of postgraduate student, Cynthia Osokogu, in a hotel in FESTAC Town, a Lagos High Court will tomorrow give judgement in the trial of four accused over the incident.



Justice Olabisi Akinlade of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, had on January 12, during the adoption of the final written addresses by all the counsels in the case, fixed the date to deliver judgement.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osokogu was allegedly lured to Lagos by her Facebook lover and murdered on July 22, 2012, at Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town.



The four accused charged with the murder of the postgraduate student are: Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and Ezike Nonso, 25.



They were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, murder, stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods, to which they all pleaded not guilty. During the proceedings, 10 witnesses gave evidence.



The court initially foreclosed the right of the second accused, Olisa eloka Ezike, to file his address.

The judge made the order due to the delay by his counsel to file his final written address.



According to the judge, there were several adjournments by the court to enable the second accused file his address but the counsel chose to sleep on the right of his client.