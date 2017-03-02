Select Menu

» » » KILLERS OF BEAUTIFUL CYNTHIA OSOKOGU TO BE SENTENCED FINALLY ON THURSDAY
Posted date: Wednesday, March 22, 2017



Over four years after the murder of postgraduate student, Cynthia  Osokogu, in a hotel in FESTAC Town, a Lagos High Court will tomorrow give judgement in the trial of four accused over the incident.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, had on January 12, during the adoption of the final written addresses by all the  counsels in the case, fixed the date to deliver judgement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osokogu was allegedly  lured to Lagos by her Facebook lover and murdered on July 22, 2012, at  Cosmilla Hotel, Lakeview Estate, Festac Town.

The four accused charged with the murder of the postgraduate student  are: Okwumo Nwabufo, 33; Olisaeloka Ezike, 23; Orji Osita, 33, and  Ezike Nonso, 25.

They were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy, murder,  stealing, recklessness, negligence and possession of stolen goods, to  which they all pleaded not guilty.  During the proceedings, 10 witnesses gave evidence.

The court initially foreclosed the right of the second accused,  Olisa eloka Ezike, to file his address.
The judge made the order due to the delay by his counsel to file his  final written address.

According to the judge, there were several adjournments by the court  to enable the second accused file his address but the counsel chose to  sleep on the right of his client.

However, after the excuse of ill-health and change of counsel were  given as reasons for the delay, the judge allowed the address to be  regularised.

CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
