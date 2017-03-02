The police in Bauchi State have arrested two members of a kidnap syndicate, who abducted three children from their father’s house in the Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.It was gathered that the two suspects — Adamu Mohammed, 20, and 51-year-old Ahmadu Baushe were nabbed over the weekend around 6pm by police detectives attached to the state Anti-Kidnapping Unit.The suspects, alongside others, whose identities remain unknown at the moment had stormed the residence of one Alhaji Mohammed Adam at Firo Village in the Ganjuwa LGA and whisked away his three children.However, nemesis caught up with the kidnappers as police swooped on them when they were reportedly discussing ransom with the children’s relations on the telephone.The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the arrest, said four members of the kidnap gang were still at large.He said, “Detectives attached to the state Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested Mohammed and Baushe at Luga Mountain in Ganjuwa.“The suspects conspired with four others still at large and stormed the residence of their victim, kidnapping three victims.”