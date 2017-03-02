With the closure of the Abuja Airport and resumption of flight services to Kaduna,the fear being expressed by passengers seem to be manifesting already over the state of insecurity on the road.This was the post of Senator Shehu Sani on an icident involving his aides on the road"Yesterday (9th March 2017) by 6.30pm a gang of armed men with sophisticated weapons stopped vehicles along Bwari Jere Kaduna road and opened fire on motorists.One of the victims happened to be my Kaduna south Coordinator Alhaji Lawal Adamu.They left many people in the pool of their blood and kidnapped others into the bush including a prominent Kaduna politician in the name of Alhaji Lawal Buba.The police arrived at the scene afterwards and took the victims to Bwari general hospital.Right now the victims are receiving medical attention at the National Hospital Abuja.Some of them sustained life threatening injuries."