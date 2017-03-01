Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the leader of IPOB,Nnamdi Kanu to be rearraigned for treason.
The judge also dismissed five of the charges against the accused.
Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the counts for lack of proof of evidence.
The charges dismissed include charges three, five, seven, nine and eleven.
Specifically
in count eleven she said claims by the prosecution that the defendants
are researching how to make improvised explosive devices cannot hold
waters, because there is no proof that they were doing it.
On
count five which bothers on belonging to an illegal organization,
Justice Nyako also ruled that nothing was placed before the court to
indicate that it is an illegal organisation.
On
count seven which bothers on importation of radio transmission equipment
,Justice Nyako also says that the prosecution did not furnish the court
with any proof to suggest that the importation was illegal
She however retained five other counts bothering on treason, terrorism and possession of arms.
The accused persons are being re-arraigned again in the remaining charges.
This is the fifth time Nnamdi Kanu and his co-defendants are being re-arraigned.
On
the prevention of journalist from covering the trial, Justice Nyako
says she will report to the chief judge of the federal high court
because she never gave such orders to the security agencies.
No comments