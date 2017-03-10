I am deeply grateful to all Nigerians – Muslims and Christians alike who have prayed and are continuing to pray for my good health. This is a testimony that in spite of the hardship being experienced, Nigerians support the Government in its effort to tackle our country’s challenges.
The best way for me to repay you all is to re-dedicate
myself to serving you, protecting your interests and
keeping your trust. I thank you very much.
I am feeling
much better now, there may, however, be need to have
further follow-ups within some weeks.
Rather than sending
delegation upon delegation to Abuja to welcome me, may I appeal to all
Nigerians to continue to pray for our country’s unity, progress and
prosperity.
I thank you very much and may God bless our Country!
Muhammadu Buhari
President, Federal Republic of Nigeria
March 10, 2017
